Report: Vince McMahon Against Empty Stadium Idea For WWE WrestleMania 36

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to be “very much against” the idea of holding WrestleMania 36 in an empty stadium.

There’s been speculation on WWE holding WrestleMania 36 at an empty Raymond James Stadium next month, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but @Wrestlevotes reports that Vince really does not want to go that route. Vince is said to be very much against the idea of running WrestleMania in an empty stadium and while WWE might not have too many options for the show, the empty stadium is Vince’s least favorite.

There’s still no word yet on when WWE will make a decision on WrestleMania 36 changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but an update is expected soon after the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) announced on Sunday that they are now recommending organizers postpone or cancel any event that will have more than 50 people for the next 8 weeks to stop the spread of the outbreak. As noted on Friday, local officials in the Tampa Bay area have said that they will “pull the plug” on WrestleMania 36 if WWE doesn’t do it first.

It was reported earlier today, via TMZ, that there’s still a chance WrestleMania 36 happens in some capacity, despite numerous calls and pressure to postpone the event from local officials, and others. The situation is said to be “fluid” and nothing is set in stone yet. TMZ reported that one of the options on the table for WWE is to hold a “no-fan” event like UFC, and if that were to happen, the event would still broadcast live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

As of this writing, WrestleMania 36 is still scheduled to take place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, with WrestleMania 36 Week kicking off several days before. Stay tuned for updates.