Report: Vince McMahon Believes Angel Garza Is Like A Young Eddie Guerrero

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly sees big things in RAW Superstar Angel Garza. Garza is the latest star to become a favorite of Vince and word is that the WWE boss has referred to him as a younger version of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. Vince was said to be a huge fan of Eddie. The 27 year old Garza is currently working the red brand in the stable with Zelina Vega and Andrade, but they have been teasing a possible split between Garza and Andrade. Garza lost to Kevin Owens on last night’s RAW.

On a related note, WWE recently updated their RAW banner that promotes the show and Garza replaced Becky Lynch, who was removed because she’s currently away while pregnant.