Report: Vince McMahon Cancelled Pat McAfee Impersonation From Throwback SmackDown

Vince McMahon reportedly cancelled Pat McAfee’s Throwback SmackDown segment because he thought McAfee’s impression of a young Vince looked stupid, according to the Wrestling Observer.

McAfee recently revealed on his podcast that he got all dressed up for the segment where he impersonated McMahon from his younger announcing days, only for the segment to be nixed at the last minute. The Observer now reports that Vince himself cancelled the segment because he felt like McAfee didn’t look or sound like a young Vince, thought it looked stupid, and comical in the wrong way. Vince also felt like instead of what he was looking for, which was a parody of himself, McAfee did a parody of a parody.

McAfee talked about the filming of the segment on his podcast. He said-

“On Friday, to commit to a bit of being Vince McMahon on SmackDown Throwback, I was bullied into shaving my face. Michael Cole was one of the leaders of that bullying. I thought it was Be A Star. Michael Cole goes, ‘You could commit and shave your face.’ Cole had an awesome look as well, which didn’t make it to air. He had the frosted tips and he committed to 1999 Michael Cole. We had the wig, which was too small for my head and it felt like my forehead was in a rear-naked choke. We had the suit, the tie, I wore dress shoes for the first time. A lot of people in WWE were like, ‘This is awesome. We’ll remember this and you doing it for the character and the bit.'”

“I shaved, it looked terrible. I got makeup on, we shot a bunch of shit. I did an entire Vince McMahon thing. Immediately following, literally, as soon as I walked off-screen, Foxy [McAfee Show Video Producer Evan Fox] gets a text from someone that works at WWE [saying] ‘hang tight.’ I go, ‘Oh, Vince is coming?’ No, that’s not the case. They come out and everything has been cancelled! I walk back into the building and everyone who was motivating me to shave my face, they heard about what happened, and were like, ‘Sorry, so sorry, it’ll grow back.’ Four days! Nothing! That beard was older than Jesus f’n Christ! I look like I’m twelve!”