Report: Vince McMahon Considering Title vs. Title Stipulation For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

As noted, this week’s WWE RAW saw Brock Lesnar pick WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania 38 opponent. He also warned Bobby Lashley that he will be WWE Champion by then, making the WrestleMania 38 bout a Title vs. Title main event. This led to Lesnar being added to the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber, along with champion Lashley, AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Riddle.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that there’s now a feeling within creative that Vince McMahon will make the call to go with the Title vs. Title match between Lesnar and Reigns, which explains why he put Lesnar in the Chamber.

There are people within WWE who are pushing for the Title vs. Title match to happen, including Lesnar and Paul Heyman. There’s also a feeling internally that McMahon is leaning in the direction of Title vs. Title, which means the originally planned WWE Title match is off.

It was noted that WWE does have a plan for both titles on the Road to WrestleMania, and that there are a number of twists & turns to come. If WWE does go with the Title vs. Title match at WrestleMania 38, there’s no word yet on if this would be a Winner Takes All bout, or a Title Unification match.

Reigns is now expected to defend his title against Goldberg at Elimination Chamber.

