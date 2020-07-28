Report: Vince McMahon High Up On Aleister Black

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to be a big fan of Aleister Black.

It was recently reported, via Sportskeeda, that McMahon was “not so sure about” Black’s ability to carry a show. Black was said to be the “headline” of RAW for RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman, but Heyman is no longer in power. The report noted that Vince believes there’s something missing with Black, similar to how Vince feels about SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro.

In an update, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that Vince is actually a “huge fan” of Black the performer, and of the man behind the gimmick. Vince is apparently high up on Black’s size, agility and skill, but he’s reportedly worried that the character is a gimmick that will limit him.