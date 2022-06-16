Report: Vince McMahon & Linda McMahon Married But Separated

Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon are still married … technically.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the two haven’t been together for quite a while, despite still being legally married.

The recent article in The Wall Street Journal regarding McMahon being under investigation for allegedly paying $3 million to cover up an affair could have a dramatic affect on the relationship.

Linda and Vince McMahon’s marriage could be affected by the story.

While Meltzer noted this week that the two haven’t been together for some time, there have been hints that there has been trouble in paradise between Vince and Linda in the past.

When Vince appeared for a rare long-form interview on The Pat McAfee Show, he briefly referred to Linda as his “wife at the time,” before quickly correcting himself.

The comment caused a lot of speculation at the time, however no further details came from the situation.

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates continue to surface regarding Vince McMahon’s alleged affair cover-up story, as well as any potential affect it has on the marriage between he and Linda McMahon.