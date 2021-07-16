Report: Vince McMahon Makes Decision On Recent RAW & SmackDown Call Ups

Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to call WWE NXT Superstars to the main roster after seeing recent advance ticket sales for the return to touring.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when the advances came in for upcoming WWE tour dates, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, Vince assessed the situation by saying there was no one knew, fresh or exciting on the roster, and that’s when he went to NXT with the idea of freshening up the roster with new faces who will be pushed hard right out of the box.

Nox and Shotzi were brought to SmackDown last Friday, and it was announced that Toni Storm will debut soon. Aliyah is also reportedly headed to RAW soon, in a trade that sent Mandy Rose back to NXT. There have been other rumored call-ups for the coming months, including Bronson Reed and even NXT Champion Karrion Kross. It’s believed that the WWE Draft will include more call-ups from NXT.