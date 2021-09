WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly missing tonight’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami.

There’s no word on why Vince is missing the Labor Day edition of RAW, but PWInsider reports that he is not currently backstage for the show. It was noted that Senior Vice President & Executive Producer Bruce Prichard will be running the show tonight.

Vince missing tonight’s RAW comes after he was said to be “angry and loud” at last week’s taping, as we noted here.