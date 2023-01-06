Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors

Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it.

McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.

According to the WSJ, McMahon, who owns the majority of WWE’s Class-B stock, told the company in a letter last month that he was electing himself and two former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board.

He required the resignation of three directors, which occurred. Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed were removed from the board, according to a new filing, and were replaced by McMahon, Wilson, and Barrios.

McMahon is also changing WWE’s bylaws, so upcoming media rights deals for Raw and SmackDown will require his approval.

McMahon, as PWMania.com previously reported, expects to take over as executive chairman, but he will need board approval. What this means for his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan, who are currently co-CEOs, is unclear. Stephanie is also the Chairwoman of the company.

You can read McMahon’s press release about his plans for a return and intentions by clicking here.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following: