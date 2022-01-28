Report: Vince McMahon Ordered Push For NXT’s Joe Gacy

Vince McMahon reportedly wants Joe Gacy pushed in WWE NXT 2.0.

Gacy is currently the mouthpiece for Harland in NXT 2.0, but he made mainstream headlines several months ago when WWE introduced his new “woke” character. The character has been toned down a bit in recent months, but some of the politically correct verbiage is still used.

Now the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince wanted Gacy pushed because he believes the character will bring WWE mainstream publicity, as it originally did months back.

Gacy and Harland recently lost a qualifying match for The Dusty Rhodes Cup and there’s no word on what is planned next.

