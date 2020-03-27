Report: Vince McMahon The Only Person Who Wanted To Hold Wrestlemania?

There had been a lot of rumors and speculation on WWE possibly re-scheduling WrestleMania 36 for later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, before WWE announced that the show is “Too Big For One Night!” and will be held on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5. WWE went ahead with taping the show this week from closed-set locations, and those tapings are now complete.

WrestleMania 36 went ahead because of one person – WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

It was reported by PWInsider that of the many people who they spoke to, from wrestlers to behind-the-scenes workers, word is that the only person who felt the company should have moved forward with WrestleMania 36 was Vince. The WWE boss is said to be the only person who wanted WrestleMania to happen in early April, and he’s the reason they did move forward with the plans for tapings.

As noted earlier, Vince reportedly oversaw all of the recent WWE TV tapings from the Performance Center, and the majority of the WrestleMania 36 tapings, if not all of them. There had been some speculation on Vince possibly sitting the tapings out due to his age putting him at risk with the coronavirus, but that didn’t happen.