Report: Vince McMahon Wants To Create New Stars

Vince McMahon is reportedly focused on making new stars for the WWE roster. Vince recently commented that since WrestleMania 36 season has passed, and now that they have several top talents out of action due to COVID-19 and other reasons, that this is the time where the company has to make new stars.

While the action of WWE creative may say otherwise these days, it’s notable that Vince made these comments. We have seen several midcard pushes and NXT callups as of late which does show the company is trying to make new stars. WWE has a few notable names that have taken time off due to COVID concerns, such as Roman Reigns. There is no word yet on when they will decide to return but the pandemic continues with several wrestlers taking a few weeks off at a time, as we’ve seen with Liv Morgan, Daniel Bryan, Apollo Crews, Austin Theory, and more.