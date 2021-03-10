Report: William Regal’s NXT Announcements For NXT Revealed

William Regal is scheduled to make the following major announcements on NXT tomorrow night- the two-night TakeOver event during WrestleMania weekend, and the first ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Both of these two rumors were speculated or expected in the last week. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso reported the following tonight-

“In addition to announcing the creation of tag titles for the women’s division, the second reveal tomorrow will be centered around the two-night TakeOver, sources tell Sports Illustrated. One night will air live on the USA Network, with the other exclusively on Peacock.”

Stay tuned to PWMania for NXT updates. Here is the current line up for tomorrow night-

-Io Shirai defends NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm

-Finn Balor defends NXT Championship against Adam Cole

-Kayden Carter vs. Xia Li

-William Regal to make two major announcements