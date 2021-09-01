Report: WrestleMania 38 To Be Held Over 2 Nights

WWE WrestleMania 38 will reportedly be a two-night event. WWE previously announced WrestleMania 38 for Sunday, April 3, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It’s now being reported by Fightful that the working plan internally as of last week was for WrestleMania 38 to be a two-night event, just like WrestleMania 36 and WrestleMania 37.

The current plan is for WrestleMania 38 to take place on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. Depending on how things go with the COVID-19 pandemic, this would be the first two-night WrestleMania event to be held in front of a full crowd. It was noted that reception from the WWE roster to another two-night WrestleMania event has been unanimously positive. Nothing is official until WWE announces it, but many people within WWE have been notified of plans for a two-night WrestleMania 38 event.

This new report indicates a change in plans as WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon noted in a January 2021 interview with TV Insider that WWE planned to return to one-night WrestleMania events after WrestleMania 37.

