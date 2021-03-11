Report: WrestleMania Card Not Close To Being Finalized

WrestleVotes reports that the card for WrestleMania 37 is not close to being finalized with less than 1 month to go until the big event in Tampa.

The report states that the card is not finalized and that much of it is back to square one.

Only two WrestleMania matches are official as of now: Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest on the WrestleMania PPV, which takes place on 4/10 and 4/11 from Raymond James Stadium.