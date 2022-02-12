Report: WrestleMania Commercials To Air On Superbowl Sunday

WWE is set to air commercials during the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI this weekend. WWE informed employees just this evening that multiple WrestleMania 38 commercials will air this Sunday during the big game, according to PWInsider. There is no word on what the commercials will consist of, but we will keep you updated.

Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will take place from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is where WrestleMania 39 will be held in 2023.

Sunday’s WrestleMania 38 ads will be the first WWE Super Bowl commercial to air since 1999.

We noted before how The Rock will be featured in an opening video for the Super Bowl, and how Batista will be featured in a Nissan commercial on Sunday. The Rock has also revealed that his Black Adam character will be featured in a 60 second DC Universe commercial created for Super Bowl Weekend. You can see that full ad below in Rock’s Instagram post.