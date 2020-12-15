Report: Writers Come Up With Lists Of Underutilized WWE Stars Who Could Shine If Pushed

WrestleVotes reports that a group of WWE creative writers were recently asked to make a list of underutilized WWE Superstars that they feel could shine if given the proper opportunities. The list had a wide range, but nearly all of them included the following wrestlers:

-Cesaro, Angel Garza, Chad Gable, Carmella, Peyton Royce

There’s no word on if WWE officials plan on doing anything with these lists, or pushing any of the Superstars mentioned, but it will be interesting to see.