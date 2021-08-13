Report: WWE Also Holding King Of The Ring Finals In Saudi Arabia

It was previously reported that WWE had plans to hold the first-ever all-women’s Queen of the Ring tournament, with the finals taking place at the next WWE show in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In an update, word now is that the King of the Ring tournament will also return this year, with those finals also taking place in Saudi Arabia, according to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast.

There is no official word on when WWE will return to the Kingdom, but they are expected to return on Thursday, October 21. It’s believed that the QOTR and KOTR tournaments will begin earlier in October, with the finals taking place in late October in Saudi Arabia. It was previously reported that the Queen of the Ring tournament would begin on the October 8 SmackDown and the October 11 RAW, but those dates have not been confirmed.

