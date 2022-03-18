Report: WWE Angle Was To Lead To Vince McMahon’s Role In McAfee vs. Theory Storyline

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly still planned for a role in the Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory match at WrestleMania 38.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was originally reported that McMahon was set to actually wrestle McAfee on The Grandest Stage of Them All, but then McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and offered the SmackDown commentator a spot on the card, adding that they would find him a suitable opponent. That led to Theory being named as McAfee’s opponent, and Theory has taunted McAfee on SmackDown since then.

In an update, last Friday’s SmackDown featured an angle where McAfee and Theory brawled at ringside in front of the announce table. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea behind this angle was to lead to McMahon being introduced to the match in some capacity. Despite many rumors, it remains to be seen what Vince will actually be doing.

It was noted that McMahon’s role in the feud had been finalized as something different before, but then it was changed. McMahon is obviously going to do whatever he wants to do, and how much he will or won’t do in the McAfee vs. Theory program is something that maybe only he knows at this point.

There’s still no word from within WWE on what Vince’s actual role will be in the McAfee vs. Theory match at WrestleMania, but we should know more after tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode from Charlotte.