WWE is reportedly preparing for the return of Aleister Black as they started filming promos for his return this week, according to PWInsider.

The vignettes are said to be loosely based on Black’s childhood.

Black was drafted to Smackdown in the 2020 Draft last October but has not appeared since being drafted.

There is no word on when the promos will begin airing on TV but stay tuned to PWMania for the latest.