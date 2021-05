WWE reportedly has new RAW and SmackDown sets in the works. It was reported today by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that WWE is working on new sets for both brands.

There’s no word yet on set details but it was noted that RAW and SmackDown will have their own looks with these new sets. There is no timetable for the debut of the new sets but it was noted that they are currently being built.

