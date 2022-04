Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly an official member of the RAW roster.

Ciampa is currently in Detroit for tonight’s RAW and has been called up from WWE NXT to the main roster internally, according to PWInsider. The official WWE roster page still has Ciampa listed as a NXT Superstar as of this writing, but that should change if he appears on tonight’s RAW.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Ciampa on RAW, but we will keep you updated.