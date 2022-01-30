Report: WWE Championship Match For WrestleMania 38 Undecided

The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 38 is reportedly up in the air. WrestleVotes filed the following report after Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman helped Bobby Lashley win the title from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble last night-

Lesnar had to be the winner here. I’m told they legitimately have no idea what the WWE Title match at Mania is going to be at this point. Avoid the ol pigeon hole. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 30, 2022

Lesnar went on to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. It has been expected that he will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, but nothing is official at this point.