Report: WWE Championship Match For WrestleMania 38 Undecided

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania 38 is reportedly up in the air. WrestleVotes filed the following report after Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman helped Bobby Lashley win the title from Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble last night-

Lesnar went on to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. It has been expected that he will challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal Title, but nothing is official at this point.

