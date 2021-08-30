Report: WWE Championship Match Planned For Saudi Arabia

The SummerSlam rematch between Goldberg and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is reportedly planned for Saudi Arabia. As noted earlier today, WWE released video of Goldberg saying he needs surgery for the knee injury caused by Lashley at SummerSlam, also warning Lashley that he is coming for his soul. That full video can be seen below.

In an update, WrestleVotes reports that WWE is planning for the Goldberg vs. Lashley rematch to take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Crown Jewel 2021 is scheduled for Thursday 10/21.

Below is the video released today with Goldberg warning Lashley-