Report: WWE Could Be Returning To Saudi Arabia In 2021

WWE may be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year, according to a new report by WrestleVotes.
No details were given but it was said that multiple WWE sources indicate that a WWE event in Saudi Arabia before the end of 2021 is “very much on the table.”
WWE and the Saudi Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they had agreed on a 10-year deal that would see WWE hold 2 shows per year there. The coronavirus pandemic only allowed for 1 show in 2020, but they held 2 in 2018 and 2 in 2019.
