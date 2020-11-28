Report: WWE Creative Has No Plans For Lars Sullivan

WWE officials reportedly have no plans for SmackDown Superstar Lars Sullivan. Sullivan returned to the storylines in the 2020 WWE Draft a few months back, and then picked up squash wins over Jeff Hardy and Chad Gable. Lars then had two sitdown interviews on SmackDown, where he discussed bullying. His interview with Corey Graves aired on the October 30 SmackDown episode, and then his interview with Michael Cole aired the following week on November 6. Lars has not been seen since then.

In an update, Ringside News reports that there is currently “nothing” planned for The Freak. He is not currently in line for a push, and he has been off TV because creative has no plans for him.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team noted to RSN that Sullivan’s situation is “just typical falling through the cracks” that we’ve seen with so many others. However, a really bad sign for Lars is that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was behind him just one month ago, now Vince isn’t even asking for him. It was also noted that the SmackDown creative process is “in shambles” right now. There are some top Superstars with loose ideas for long-term directions, but nothing is even booked past the December 20 TLC pay-per-view as of this week.