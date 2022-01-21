Report: WWE Disappointed With First Few Months Of NXT 2.0

Officials are said to be disappointed with the NXT 2.0 brand in its first 4 months. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes today-

Internally WWE is said to be disappointed w/ NXT 2.0 in its first 4 months. Source said they thought more fans would gravitate towards the newer stars quicker than they have. Could it just be too much, too fast? Either way I don’t expect any changes to the concept… just yet. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 21, 2022

It was recently reported how the NXT creative team is no longer independent from the main roster, and now falls under Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano and Executive Director/Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.