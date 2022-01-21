Report: WWE Disappointed With First Few Months Of NXT 2.0

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Officials are said to be disappointed with the NXT 2.0 brand in its first 4 months. The following report was filed by WrestleVotes today-

It was recently reported how the NXT creative team is no longer independent from the main roster, and now falls under Senior Vice President of Creative Writing Operations Christine Lubrano and Executive Director/Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR