Report: WWE Discussed A Return For Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is scheduled to be in St. Louis this weekend. Angle is currently set to be in St. Louis, where the WWE Royal Rumble is being held, according to Fightful Select. However, there’s no word on if he will be returning to the ring at The Rumble.

It was noted that WWE has had discussions about Angle returning to the company in an on-screen role, but no other details were available. As of this past weekend, WWE officials reportedly planned on having Angle in St. Louis, but it remains to be seen what for.

Angle is a part of Conrad Thompson’s podcast network, which is running live shows in St. Louis this weekend, but word is that Angle is not headed to St. Louis for anything related to Thompson’s shows.

Angle has not wrestled since losing his retirement match to Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Angle made a few special appearances on TV after that, and worked as a WWE Producer for several months before being released from that role on April 15, 2020.