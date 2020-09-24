Report: WWE Discussed “Shatter” As RETRIBUTION Member Name

Wrestlevotes reports that one of the female members of RETRIBUTION was going to be called “Shatter” before the plan was nixed at RAW. It was reported that WWE needed female names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez on Monday, but the idea was scrapped for a later date.

Shane Thorne is now using the “Slapjack” name, Dio Maddin is using “Mace”, and Dominik Dijakovic is using “T-BAR”.

Here is the full tweet from WrestleVotes: