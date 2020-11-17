Report: WWE Discussed The Fiend And Alexa Bliss vs. Edge And Beth Phoenix Match

WWE had talks for Alexa Bliss and The Fiend to team at WrestleMania 37, but that likely won’t happen as Randy Orton vs. Edge is still the plan. One idea had Bliss and The Fiend facing Edge and Beth Phoenix at WrestleMania next year.

This report is an update to the earlier report on The Fiend vs. Edge being discussed. Below is the full update from WrestleVotes: