Report: WWE Discussing Another NXT Stand & Deliver For Upcoming Stadium Show Weekend

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

A new report from WrestleVotes says WWE is discussing another NXT Stand And Deliver event for one of the big stadium shows to be held this summer. The following report was filed today-

NXT Stand & Deliver was held during WrestleMania 38 Weekend earlier this year at American Airlines Center in Dallas, not far from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which is where WrestleMania was held.

