Report: WWE Discussing Another NXT Stand & Deliver For Upcoming Stadium Show Weekend

A new report from WrestleVotes says WWE is discussing another NXT Stand And Deliver event for one of the big stadium shows to be held this summer. The following report was filed today-

WWE has discussed adding another Stand & Deliver event for one of the 3 big stadium shows happening this summer. I’ve heard the preference is UK for Clash at the Castle, but Nashville/SummerSlam seems more likely. All TBD still. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 4, 2022

NXT Stand & Deliver was held during WrestleMania 38 Weekend earlier this year at American Airlines Center in Dallas, not far from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which is where WrestleMania was held.

