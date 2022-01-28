Report: WWE Discussing Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch

WWE reportedly has discussed a big WrestleMania 38 match for Ronda Rousey.

As we’ve noted, Rousey is rumored to return to WWE in the near future, perhaps at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. It’s been reported that at least one WWE official flew to California to meet with her last week, and that her stylist is booked for The Rumble and Monday’s post-Rumble RAW.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has discussed Rousey vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 38.

Regarding Rousey’s WWE status, The Observer reports that she is currently under contract. Her original deal reportedly expired in April of last year, but either a new deal was put together or WWE froze her original three-year deal because she really only worked the first year and then a few months of it.