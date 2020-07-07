Report: WWE Expected To Make Offer To Kairi Sane

WWE is expected to make another offer to Kairi Sane to stop her from returning to Japan to be with her husband. As reported before on PWmania, Sane is rumored to leave WWE soon and return home, eventually retiring from in ring action. It’s now said that WWE will likely make her another contract offer, a better deal, to get her to stay. The report said Sane leaving WWE is not a lock as of now.

Sane returned to Raw last night and beat Sasha Banks by DQ. Sane and Asuka will face Bank and Bayley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships next Monday night.

Credit: Alex McCarthy