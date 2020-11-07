Report: WWE Had Interest In Signing Top Indie Star

It was revealed this week that top talent “The Sauce” Alex Zayne is finishing up on the indies soon.

There’s no word yet on where Zayne is headed, but WWE sources recently confirmed to Fightful Select that they at least had interest in signing Zayne.

Zayne also reportedly impressed New Japan officials after his recent appearances on NJPW Strong.

Zayne will be wrestling his final match on the indies on November 8, this Sunday, at GCW’s “So Much Fun” event in Atlantic City, NJ.

Stay tuned for updates.