Report: WWE Had No Plans For Tag Team Championship Unification At WrestleMania Backlash

Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view will be headlined by RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in non-title six-man action.

WWE originally announced Riddle and Randy Orton vs. The Usos in a Winners Take All match to crown the first Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but the match was changed to the six-man last week. Now the Wrestling Observer reports that the six-man was always the plan for the WrestleMania Backlash main event as there was never a plan to do the unification match.

The WrestleMania Backlash main event change was not a case of the usual weekly plans changing as the six-man had been the end-game since before the unification match was announced. This is why WWE sources wouldn’t confirm McIntyre vs. Reigns, only that Reigns would be in the main event.

Regarding McIntyre vs. Reigns, word is that WWE officials made the decision to save the singles match for one of the bigger summer shows. The idea was that with the smaller venue, the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, and being just four weeks after WrestleMania 38, that the interest level wasn’t going to be that high, and they need big matches for the bigger events.

The feeling on a possible unification of the tag titles is that it’s a bad idea since the RAW and SmackDown brands are not merging. There is no date or plan in place to follow-up on the recent unification build, but everything comes down to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and he usually does not heavily promote something on TV unless he plans to deliver on it.