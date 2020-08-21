Report: WWE Has Big Plans For SummerSlam Weekend

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Besides the debut of ThunderDome and the usual kind of happenings that come with a loaded weekend like SummerSlam Weekend, WWE reportedly has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”, according to @WrestleVotes on Twitter.

WWE officials are reportedly treating the debut of ThunderDome as a restart to the product of sorts. It was noted that fans can expect a return or two this weekend, along with some new storyline ideas.

