Report: WWE Has Big Plans For SummerSlam Weekend

Besides the debut of ThunderDome and the usual kind of happenings that come with a loaded weekend like SummerSlam Weekend, WWE reportedly has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”, according to @WrestleVotes on Twitter.
WWE officials are reportedly treating the debut of ThunderDome as a restart to the product of sorts. It was noted that fans can expect a return or two this weekend, along with some new storyline ideas.
Heard that throughout the weekend, WWE has things planned that are “different but pretty cool”.
They are treating this ThunderDome as a restart of sorts. Expect a return or 2 along with some new storylines ideas.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 21, 2020