Report: WWE Has Instruction Out To Never Mention Roman Reigns

It sounds like WWE could be trying to keep Roman Reigns’ from the mind of fans as they watch their shows. The current instruction for WWE TV is that no one is to ever mention Reigns, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There was no reason given for the edict.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman appeared in the ring to discuss his big WrestleMania 36 title win during last week’s post-Mania edition of SmackDown on FOX. While he did mention his WrestleMania opponent, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, he did not name the man who made his title shot possible – Reigns. Reigns pulled out of WrestleMania 36 and the Universal Championship win over Goldberg due to concerns he had with working during the coronavirus pandemic because his two battles with leukemia left him immunocompromised. Reigns has not been mentioned on WWE TV since that March 27 episode.