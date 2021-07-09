Report: WWE Has Not Been Teasing A Daniel Bryan Return

Daniel Bryan’s wrestling future has been up in the air since losing the Career vs. Title match to Roman Reigns on the 4/30 SmackDown. His contract expired at that time, and there has been no update on who he plans to work for in the future, WWE, AEW or somewhere else.

Fans began to speculate on a WWE return for Bryan when they started mentioning him on SmackDown as of late.

However, the Wrestling Observer reported today that the recent Bryan mentions on WWE TV are not an indication that he’s coming back. Bryan is being mentioned because he is a part of the Edge vs. Reigns storyline build to their Money In the Bank match, with Bryan being the reason Edge didn’t win the Universal Championship in their WrestleMania Triple Threat.

The Observer also said no one really knows what Bryan is doing, and if he has made a secret deal with a company then they are keeping it a secret until they’re ready to do a dramatic reveal.