Report: WWE Having No Luck In Finding States To Host SummerSlam Outdoors

WWE continues searching for a new SummerSlam location. It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE officials have looked into hosting SummerSlam at a location in the Northeast part of the country, at an outdoor location with limited fans. However, word is that as of now, they have found no states that are interested in allowing that to happen.

WWE recently confirmed that SummerSlam will not be held at the TD Garden in Boston, MA due to the coronavirus pandemic. They noted in that announcement that the location would be revealed soon. The 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view is scheduled to air on August 23, with the main card beginning at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.