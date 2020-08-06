Report: WWE High Up On Ridge Holland

WWE officials are reportedly high up on Ridge Holland.

The WWE NXT UK Superstar worked last night’s NXT episode on the USA Network, against Oney Lorcan and winner Damian Priest in the Triple Threat Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” North American Title Ladder Match.

It was noted by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE officials feel like Holland has potential to be the next big thing for the company.

The 32 year old Holland made his pro wrestling debut in the UK in March 16 at an indie event. Known to others as Luke Menzies, Holland is a former pro rugby player in the UK. He worked a November 2016 WWE tryout in the UK and was signed in May 2018.

Holland tweeted on last night’s appearance and wrote, “Bother….caused. #Ridge #Northerngrit #illbeseeinya”

Ridge still has another shot at qualifying for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match due to the situation announced by NXT General Manager William Regal last night. There is on word yet on who he will be facing in the “Second Chance” qualifier.