WWE reportedly wants rapper Cardi B for SummerSlam this year.

As we’ve noted, WWE wants a big title match main event and a big name host for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view to make it stadium-worthy. Word now via Fightful Select is that the company is hoping that they can bring in rapper Cardi B to host the pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on if WWE is negotiating a deal with Cardi B, but we will keep you updated.