Report: WWE Interested In Adding Daniel Cormier To SmackDown Announce Team

WWE reportedly has interest in bringing UFC veteran Daniel Cormier to the announce team. The rumors on WWE having interest in Cormier picked up in 2019, and he’s even confirmed that he had talks with the company. Now that Cormier is retired from MMA action, Dave Meltzer reported on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that WWE still has interest in signing him.

WWE officials aren’t the only ones that want to bring Cormier to the company. FOX also has interest in bringing Cormier to the SmackDown announce team, currently ran by Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

It was noted that while WWE and FOX want to bring Cormier in, UFC also wants to keep him around. He’s done some UFC commentary work in the past. Cormier also reportedly has another TV offer that was said to be pretty big, but there’s no word on who that might be with. Meltzer noted that Cormier made good money with UFC, coaches high school wrestling, which is his passion, and has generally set himself up to live a pretty good life after fighting.