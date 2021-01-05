Report: WWE Interested In Marty Scurll

WWE is reportedly “very interested” in signing Marty Scurll. As noted on Monday, ROH announced that they have mutually agreed to part ways with Scurll. Scurll had been working as booker and talent until he was pulled from work due to allegations made against him in the “#SpeakingOut” movement this past summer.

In an update, WWE reportedly does not see the allegations against Scurll as a reason not to sign him, mainly because there were no criminal charges filed as there were no laws broken in the UK.

It’s believed that Scurll would have a better chance at signing with WWE or NJPW instead of AEW due to the negative press and heat AEW would face. At one point Scurll was set to be a part of the original AEW group and debut in December 2019, but he ended up signing the major ROH deal, despite another significant offer from WWE at the time.