Report: WWE Keeping Close Eye On The NFL Because They Put Tickets On Sale

WWE officials are reportedly keeping eyes on the NFL as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but starts to ease up in some areas. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that WWE is closely monitoring the NFL because the league put some tickets on sale for the 2020-2021 season. While the league has put some tickets on sale and teams have announced schedules, nothing is guaranteed and teams are preparing for a season where social distancing guidelines will limit the number of fans in stadiums.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has told all 32 NFL teams that they need to have a ticket refund policy in case games are canceled or fans are prohibited from attending games due to COVID-19. Goodell also said fans will have the choice of getting a full refund or getting a credit for tickets they can buy in the future. The league stated back in March that they were planning for a full schedule of games with fans in stadiums starting as scheduled in September, but that’s not the case now. As the outbreak continues to spread in cities that have NFL teams, the league has been forced to adapt and WWE will be facing a similar situation when they resume regular touring. WWE currently has some dates on their schedule, but they are all subject to cancellation due to the pandemic.