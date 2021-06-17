Report: WWE Looking At Doing More Special Events

WWE is reportedly looking at holding more special themed live shows in 2021 and 2022. WrestleVotes reports that events such as King of the Ring and Old School RAW are possible.

WrestleVotes reported the following today-

“Hearing WWE is potentially looking at more ‘themed’ live shows upon returning to the road. Old School RAW, KOTR tourney, Viewers Choice ala Cyber Sunday all possible for late 2021, early 2022.”

