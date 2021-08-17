Report: WWE Looking At Holding Offsite Shows Next Year

After the success of MLB’s Field of Dreams game last week, WWE reportedly has had initial discussions about holding “offsite events” in 2022. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

With the success MLB had w/ the Field of Dreams game last week, WWE has begun very initial discussions about doing a few “offsite events” in 2022. Some ideas discussed within creative include: RAW on the Roof, Hammerstein Ballroom & more direct festival shows a la Rolling Loud. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 17, 2021

WWE held Money in the Bank on the roof of company HQ in 2020.

