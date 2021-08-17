Report: WWE Looking At Holding Offsite Shows Next Year

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

After the success of MLB’s Field of Dreams game last week, WWE reportedly has had initial discussions about holding “offsite events” in 2022. WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

WWE held Money in the Bank on the roof of company HQ in 2020.

