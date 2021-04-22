Report: WWE Looking At Two States As Potential SummerSlam Hosts

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

There has been talk within WWE about possibly running SummerSlam in Phoenix, Arizona, or somewhere in Texas, according to PWInsider.

WWE has not decided on a SummerSlam location just yet, but they are hoping to hold the show outdoors in a stadium setting, with fans in the crowd. Of course the COVID-19 pandemic could force them to stay at the ThunderDome, but that is the hope as of now.

We reported last week that WWE is planning to have a live crowd at SummerSlam this year.

WWE has not announced the SummerSlam date for this year but stay tuned to PWMania as we will keep you updated with the latest.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR