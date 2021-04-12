Report: WWE Makes Change To Randy Orton vs. The Fiend At WrestleMania

WWE reportedly made a late change to the finish of Sunday’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two match between Randy Orton and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. As noted, Night Two opened with Orton defeating The Fiend. The finish saw Alexa Bliss distract The Fiend with the black ooze coming out of her head and covering her face, allowing Orton to hit the RKO from behind for the pin to win. The Fiend then stared at Bliss some more, as she sat on top of the large jack-in-the-box at ringside, until the lights went out and the two disappeared. This led to boos from fans inside Raymond James Stadium, and a significant amount of negative feedback online.

The plan as of this past Friday was for The Fiend to defeat Orton at WrestleMania, according to Fightful Select. The finish was changed some time over the weekend, making Orton the winner. It was noted that people associated with the storyline were never given an endgame at any point, past the fact that it would write Orton off WWE TV for a good period of time.

A “surprise finish” was reportedly pitched over the weekend, and word is that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard, were instrumental in the change and the final decision making. WWE officials seemed happy with the finish as it played out, but there are wrestlers within WWE who are very confused about what happened.