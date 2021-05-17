Report: WWE Money In The Bank To Have A Live Crowd

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will reportedly have fans in attendance. As noted, WWE announced on Sunday night that the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, June 20. The event usually takes place in October. It was previously reported that Money In the Bank would take place on June 20, but WWE reportedly made the decision to change the schedule in the last week. The Hell In a Cell announcement left the July 18 date open for Money In the Bank or Extreme Rules as it had previously been reported for Extreme Rules.

In an update, it’s been reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that Money In the Bank will be held on Sunday, July 18 with fans in attendance.

It was also reported last week, via the Mat Men podcast, that WWE plans to run events with fans from Friday, July 16 through Monday, July 19. It’s expected that the Friday show will be a live SmackDown TV taping while the Monday show will be a live RAW TV taping. This also lines up with Money In the Bank being held that same weekend with fans in attendance.

