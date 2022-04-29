Report: WWE NXT Talents Released

WWE has reportedly released Malcolm Bivens and Dakota Kai from NXT.

Bivens had been managing The Diamond Mine and Kai last wrestled on 4/12 when she lost to Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

Fightful provided the following details on Bivens’ departure-

“WWE had pushed him to re-sign with the company both last year, which did result in a short extension. Bivens had been asked about re-signing an extension in February and he made it clear he did not want to re-sign.”

Stay tuned for more on the latest NXT cuts.